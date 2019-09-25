Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis’ Solo Album Gets Vinyl Reissue

The late Talk Talk frontman Mark Hollis’ self-titled solo album, originally released in 1998, is getting a new vinyl reissue, as Brooklyn Vegan notes. It’s out October 18 via UMC/Polydor. Mark Hollis—which proved to be Hollis’ only solo release and his final studio album—was originally planned to be the follow-up to Talk Talk’s 1991 masterpiece Laughing Stock. It received its first vinyl pressing in 2011 via Ba Da Bing Records.

Following Mark Hollis’ death in February, his former bandmates announced a tribute show taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on November 26.

Read “Remembering Talk Talk’s Mark Hollis, Master of Silence” on the Pitch.



