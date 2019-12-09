Tame Impala and Perfume Genius Announce Tour

Tame Impala and Perfume Genius have announced a joint tour in 2020. Their North American trek kicks off in Chicago in May and currently wraps up in George, Washington in August. Check out the full dates on the tour poster below, and find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

The tour dates will follow the release of Tame Impala’s long-awaited new album The Slow Rush, which arrives February 14. They will also be performing shows with Clairo and MGMT. Perfume Genius recently shared the tracks “Eye in the Wall” and “Pop Song” from his new dance performance The Sun Still Burns Here.

