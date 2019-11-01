Tame Impala Announce 2020 Tour Dates With Clairo

Tame Impala have announced new tour dates for 2020. Kevin Parker and co. will play a series of California shows, with Clairo to support, as well as a show in Mexico City with both Clairo and MGMT. Check out the dates below. Tickets for the U.S. shows go on sale November 9, while the Mexico show goes on sale November 8.

The new tour dates will follow the release of Tame Impala’s long-awaited fourth studio alum, The Slow Rush, which recently got a release date of February 14, 2020. The release date announcement came with another new single from the record, “It Might Be Time.”

Tame Impala:

03-09 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena #

03-10 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum #

03-13 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center #

03-19 Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol # $

$ w/ MGMT