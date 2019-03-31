Tame Impala Debut New Song “Borderline” on “SNL”

Tame Impala were the musical guests on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which was hosted by Sandra Oh. The band debuted a new track called “Borderline” and played their recently released single “Patience.”

The tracks mark Tame Impala’s first new music since 2015’s Currents and its companion EP B-Sides & Remixes. Last year, Kevin Parker teamed up with Theophilus London and released music jointly as “Theo Impala.” Last night’s performance was Tame Impala’s “SNL” debut.

