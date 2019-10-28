Tame Impala Detail New Album, Share New Song “It Might Be Time”: Listen

Tame Impala have detailed their next studio album The Slow Rush, which Kevin Parker had teased slowly last week. The highly-anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Currents arrives February 14, 2020 via Interscope. Ahead of the forthcoming LP, the band has shared a brand new song. It’s called “It Might Be Time.” Give it a listen below, and scroll down for the album art, as well as Kevin Parker’s new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

Kevin Parker recorded The Slow Rush between Los Angeles and his studio in his Fremantle, Australia hometown. He recorded, produced, and mixed the album’s 12 tracks himself. The new LP includes the band’s 2019 single “Borderline,” but it does not feature Tame’s comeback song “Patience.”

This past spring, Tame Impala played “Patience” and “Borderline” on Saturday Night Live. The band also headlined Coachella.

