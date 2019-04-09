Tame Impala Releasing New Song “Borderline” This Week

Tame Impala season is in full effect. Following “Patience,” Kevin Parker is releasing another new song called “Borderline” this week. Per his Instagram post below, it’s out on Friday. Tame Impala debuted the track during their recent “SNL” performance.

“Borderline” and “Patience” are the first new music from the band since 2015’s Currents and its companion B-Sides & Remixes EP. The band are scheduled to headline Coachella this weekend. They’ll also play Lollapalooza in August. Check out the band’s tour schedule below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2015 feature profile “Cosmic Neurotic: The Heady Perfectionism of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.”

Tame Impala:

04-13 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04-20 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

05-02 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

05-03 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05-05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-06 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

05-07 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

05-11 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival

05-25 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-01 Paris, France – We Love Green Festival

06-05 Gothenberg, Sweden – Garden

06-06 Aarhus, Denmark – NorthSide

06-21 Sheebel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

06-22 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

06-26 Pilton, England – Glastonbury

07-27-28 Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival

08-01-04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-09 Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival

08-14 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

08-15 Rennes, France – La Route Du Rock

08-16 Walibi Holland, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival