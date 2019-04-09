Tame Impala Releasing New Song “Borderline” This Week

Tame Impala season is in full effect. Following “Patience,” Kevin Parker is releasing another new song called “Borderline” this week. Per his Instagram post below, it’s out on Friday. Tame Impala debuted the track during their recent “SNL” performance.
“Borderline” and “Patience” are the first new music from the band since 2015’s Currents and its companion B-Sides & Remixes EP. The band are scheduled to headline Coachella this weekend. They’ll also play Lollapalooza in August. Check out the band’s tour schedule below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Revisit Pitchfork’s 2015 feature profile “Cosmic Neurotic: The Heady Perfectionism of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.”
Tame Impala:
04-13 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04-20 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
05-02 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
05-03 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05-05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-06 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
05-07 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
05-11 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival
05-25 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-01 Paris, France – We Love Green Festival
06-05 Gothenberg, Sweden – Garden
06-06 Aarhus, Denmark – NorthSide
06-21 Sheebel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06-22 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
06-26 Pilton, England – Glastonbury
07-27-28 Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival
08-01-04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08-09 Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival
08-14 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop
08-15 Rennes, France – La Route Du Rock
08-16 Walibi Holland, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival