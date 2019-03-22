Tame Impala Releasing New Song Tonight

Tame Impala are back. Tonight, they’re releasing a new song. It arrives at midnight, so stay tuned.

The song will be the first new music Tame Impala have released since their 2015 LP Currents and its companion B-Sides & Remixes EP. In recent years, Kevin Parker has collaborated with Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, ZHU, Theophilus London, Travis Scott, and more.

Tame Impala are scheduled to headline the second night of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They’ll also play Lollapalooza in August. Next weekend, on March 30, Tame Impala make their “Saturday Night Live” debut. Check out the band’s tour schedule below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Tame Impala:

04-13 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04-20 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

05-02 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

05-03 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05-05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-06 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

05-07 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater

05-11 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival

05-25 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival

05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-01 Paris, France – We Love Green Festival

06-05 Gothenberg, Sweden – Garden

06-06 Aarhus, Denmark – NorthSide

06-21 Sheebel, Germany – Hurricane Festival

06-22 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival

06-26 Pilton, England – Glastonbury

07-27-28 Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival

08-01-04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08-09 Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival

08-14 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop

08-15 Rennes, France – La Route Du Rock

08-16 Walibi Holland, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival