Tame Impala Releasing New Song Tonight

Tame Impala are back. Tonight, they’re releasing a new song. It arrives at midnight, so stay tuned.
The song will be the first new music Tame Impala have released since their 2015 LP Currents and its companion B-Sides & Remixes EP. In recent years, Kevin Parker has collaborated with Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, ZHU, Theophilus London, Travis Scott, and more.
Tame Impala are scheduled to headline the second night of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They’ll also play Lollapalooza in August. Next weekend, on March 30, Tame Impala make their “Saturday Night Live” debut. Check out the band’s tour schedule below. Find tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Tame Impala:
04-13 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04-20 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
05-02 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
05-03 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05-05 Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Music Festival
05-06 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater
05-07 Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater
05-11 Guadalajara, Mexico – Corona Capital Festival
05-25 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival
05-31 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-01 Paris, France – We Love Green Festival
06-05 Gothenberg, Sweden – Garden
06-06 Aarhus, Denmark – NorthSide
06-21 Sheebel, Germany – Hurricane Festival
06-22 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany – Southside Festival
06-26 Pilton, England – Glastonbury
07-27-28 Detroit, MI – Mo Pop Festival
08-01-04 Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
08-09 Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival
08-14 Hasselt, Belgium – Pukkelpop
08-15 Rennes, France – La Route Du Rock
08-16 Walibi Holland, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival