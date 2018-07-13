Tame Impala Reveal New Tour Merch

This summer, Tame Impala are playing a slew of festivals around the world. In conjunction with their tour circuit, the band has announced a merch collaboration with The People Vs. The collection includes hand screen-printed shirts that feature festival-unique designs. They will be sold in limited capacity at each fest. See some of the variations below.

Tame Impala kick off their summer fest dates at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on Thursday, July 12. They will then head to London’s Citadel Festival before headlining this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place from July 20-22 at Chicago’s Union Park. Tickets are available now.

Read Pitchfork’s feature interview, “Cosmic Neurotic: The Heady Perfectionism of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.”