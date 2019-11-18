Tay-K Indicted on Capital Murder Charge: Report

Rapper Tay-K has been indicted on a capital murder charge in Bexar County, Texas, as San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT News reports. The charge stems from a 2017 incident, in which Tay-K allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old photographer named Mark Anthony Saldivar during a robbery.

The incident occurred on April 23, 2017, when Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor Travon McIntyre, allegedly shot Saldivar after stealing the photographer’s equipment in San Antonio. Tay-K was on the lam at the time of the shooting, fleeing house arrest after he was apprehended for participating in a botched robbery that left one man dead in 2016.

The rapper was apprehended again and eventually sentenced to 55 years in prison after being found guilty of murder stemming from the 2016 incident. According to KSAT, Tay-K is currently being detained at the Bexar County Jail, where he awaits trial.

Pitchfork has reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for further comment.