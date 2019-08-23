Taylor Swift – Daylight (Official Audio)

Official audio for ‘Daylight’ performed by Taylor Swift. Off her new album ‘Lover.’ Stream/Download the album here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/Loversu
►Subscribe to Taylor Swift on YouTube: https://ts.lnk.to/subscribe
►Exclusive Merch: https://store.taylorswift.com
►Follow Taylor Swift online:
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylorswift
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/taylorswift
Tumblr: http://taylorswift.tumblr.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylorswift13
Website: http://www.taylorswift.com
►Follow Taylor Nation online:
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylornation
Tumblr: http://taylornation.tumblr.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylornation13
Official ‘Daylight’ Lyrics
Written by Taylor Swift
My love was as cruel as the cities I lived in
Everyone looked worse in the light
There are so many lines that I’ve crossed unforgiven
I’ll tell you the truth but never goodbye I don’t wanna look at anything else now that I saw you
I don’t wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you
I’ve been sleeping so long in a twenty year dark night
And now I see daylight
I only see daylight Luck of the draw only draws the unlucky
And so I became the butt of the joke
I wounded the good and I trusted the wicked
Clearing the air, I breathed in the smoke
Maybe you ran with the wolves and refused to settle down
Maybe I stormed out of every single room in this town
Threw out our cloaks and our daggers because it’s morning now
It’s brighter now, now Chorus And I can still see it all in my mind
All of you, all of me intertwined
I once believed love would be black and white
But it’s golden And I can still see it all in my head
Back and forth from New York
Sneaking in your bed
I once believed love would be burning red
But it’s golden
Like daylight I don’t wanna look at anything else now that I saw you
I could never look away
I don’t wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you
Things will never be the same
I’ve been sleeping so long in a twenty year dark night
And now I see daylight
I only see daylight
I only see daylight
I only see daylight
Like daylight
It’s golden
Like daylight
You gotta step into the daylight
And let it go
Just let it go
Let it go Spoken:
“I want to be defined by the things that I love. Not the things I hate, not the things I’m afraid of, the things that haunt me in the middle of the night. I just think that… you are what you love.”
#TaylorSwift #Lover #TaylorSwiftLover
© 2019 Taylor Swift
source