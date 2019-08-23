Taylor Swift – Daylight (Official Audio)

Official audio for ‘Daylight’ performed by Taylor Swift. Off her new album ‘Lover.’ Stream/Download the album here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/Loversu

Official ‘Daylight’ Lyrics

Written by Taylor Swift

My love was as cruel as the cities I lived in

Everyone looked worse in the light

There are so many lines that I’ve crossed unforgiven

I’ll tell you the truth but never goodbye I don’t wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

I don’t wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

I’ve been sleeping so long in a twenty year dark night

And now I see daylight

I only see daylight Luck of the draw only draws the unlucky

And so I became the butt of the joke

I wounded the good and I trusted the wicked

Clearing the air, I breathed in the smoke

Maybe you ran with the wolves and refused to settle down

Maybe I stormed out of every single room in this town

Threw out our cloaks and our daggers because it’s morning now

It’s brighter now, now Chorus And I can still see it all in my mind

All of you, all of me intertwined

I once believed love would be black and white

But it’s golden And I can still see it all in my head

Back and forth from New York

Sneaking in your bed

I once believed love would be burning red

But it’s golden

Like daylight I don’t wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

I could never look away

I don’t wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

Things will never be the same

I’ve been sleeping so long in a twenty year dark night

And now I see daylight

I only see daylight

I only see daylight

I only see daylight

Like daylight

It’s golden

Like daylight

You gotta step into the daylight

And let it go

Just let it go

Let it go Spoken:

“I want to be defined by the things that I love. Not the things I hate, not the things I’m afraid of, the things that haunt me in the middle of the night. I just think that… you are what you love.”

© 2019 Taylor Swift



