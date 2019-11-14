Taylor Swift Duets With Shawn Mendes on New “Lover” Remix: Listen

Taylor Swift has enlisted Shawn Mendes for a new remix of “Lover,” the title track from Swift’s recent album. The pairs duet on the rework, with Mendes adding a couple of new verses. Check out the lyric video below.

Behind Lover, Swift has performed on SNL and NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert,” as well as BBC Radio 1’s “Live Lounge,” where she covered Phil Collins’ “Can’t Stop Loving You.” Earlier this year, Mendes teamed up with Camila Cabello, who just announced her new album, Romance.

