Taylor Swift Launches Mysterious Countdown

Taylor Swift has stoked speculation of new music with a mysterious countdown leading to April 26. It appeared in her Instagram story, on a website linked in her Twitter bio, and on ad screens around the world, Twitter users report. The countdown ends at midnight on a Thursday night, the moment international releases hit streaming services.

Since releasing Reputation in 2017, Swift has broken her political silence, skipped a couple of Grammy ceremonies, and released a concert film. Three weeks after Reputation’s release, she finally put it on streaming services.

