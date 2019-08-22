Taylor Swift – Lover

Official music video by Taylor Swift performing “Lover” – off her new album ‘Lover.’ Stream/Download the album here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/Loversu
Director: Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
Producers: Tara Razavi & Megan Gutman for Happy Place, Inc.
© 2019 Taylor Swift
Official “Lover” Lyrics
Written by Taylor Swift
We could leave the Christmas lights up
‘Til January
This is our place, we make the rules
And there’s a dazzling haze
A mysterious way about you, dear
Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close?
Forever and ever
Take me out
And take me home
You’re my, my, my, my…
Lover
We could let our friends crash
In the living room
This is our place, we make the call
And I’m highly suspicious
That everyone who sees you wants you
I’ve loved you 3 summers now, honey
But I want them all
Chorus
Ladies and gentlemen
Will you please stand
With every guitar string scar on my hand
I take this magnetic force of a man
To be my lover
My heart’s been borrowed
And yours has been blue
All’s well that ends well
To end up with you
Swear to be overdramatic and true
To my lover
And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes
For me
And at every table, I’ll save you a seat
Lover…
Can I go where you go?
Can we always be this close?
Forever and ever
Take me out
And take me home
You’re my, my, my, my…
Oh you’re my, my, my, my…
Darling you’re my, my, my, my…
Lover
© 2019 Sony/ATV Tree Publishing / Taylor Swift Music (BMI). All Rights Reserved. Used By Permission
Music video by Taylor Swift performing Lover. © 2019 Taylor Swift
