Taylor Swift – Lover

Director: Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Producers: Tara Razavi & Megan Gutman for Happy Place, Inc.

© 2019 Taylor Swift

Official “Lover” Lyrics

Written by Taylor Swift

We could leave the Christmas lights up

‘Til January

This is our place, we make the rules

And there’s a dazzling haze

A mysterious way about you, dear

Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close?

Forever and ever

Take me out

And take me home

You’re my, my, my, my…

Lover

We could let our friends crash

In the living room

This is our place, we make the call

And I’m highly suspicious

That everyone who sees you wants you

I’ve loved you 3 summers now, honey

But I want them all

Chorus

Ladies and gentlemen

Will you please stand

With every guitar string scar on my hand

I take this magnetic force of a man

To be my lover

My heart’s been borrowed

And yours has been blue

All’s well that ends well

To end up with you

Swear to be overdramatic and true

To my lover

And you’ll save all your dirtiest jokes

For me

And at every table, I’ll save you a seat

Lover…

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close?

Forever and ever

Take me out

And take me home

You’re my, my, my, my…

Oh you’re my, my, my, my…

Darling you’re my, my, my, my…

Lover

© 2019 Sony/ATV Tree Publishing / Taylor Swift Music (BMI). All Rights Reserved. Used By Permission

Music video by Taylor Swift performing Lover. © 2019 Taylor Swift

Comments