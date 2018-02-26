Taylor Swift Shakes Off Copyright Lawsuit

Taylor Swift’s song about players playing and haters hating doesn’t infringe on an earlier work addressing the same catchy behavior, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday (Feb. 13).

The songwriters behind 3LW’s 2001 hit “Playas Gon’ Play” sued Swift in September, claiming “Shake It Off” infringes on their lyrics.

The girl group sang “Playas, they gonna play / And haters, they gonna hate,” while Swift declared “The players gonna play, play, play, play, play and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.” At the time, a rep for the superstar said the complaint was nothing more than a ridiculous money grab. For the full story click here

