Taylor Swift to Headline Glastonbury 2020

It’s the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury next year, and today, it’s been announced that Taylor Swift is one of the headliners. She joins the previously announced headliners Paul McCartney and Diana Ross. The festival takes place from June 24-28.

Following the release of her new album Lover, Swift released the new single “Christmas Tree Farm.” A new documentary about her, Miss Americana, is coming to Sundance next year. She’s up for a Golden Globe for her song from Cats.

Read Pitchfork’s 2016 feature “Glastonbury in the Time of Brexit.”