Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down

Music video by Taylor Swift performing “You Need To Calm Down” – off her upcoming new album ‘Lover’ (out August 23).
►Download “You Need To Calm Down” here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/YNTCDsu
►Pre-Order ‘Lover’ here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/Loversu
►Exclusive Merch: https://store.taylorswift.com
►Follow Taylor Swift Online
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylorswift
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/taylorswift
Tumblr: http://taylorswift.tumblr.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylorswift13
Website: http://www.taylorswift.com
►Follow Taylor Nation Online
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylornation
Tumblr: http://taylornation.tumblr.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylornation13
Featuring appearances by (in alphabetical order):
A’keria Davenport
Adam Lambert
Adam Rippon
Adore Delano
Antoni Porowski
Billy Porter
Bobby Berk
Chester Lockhart
Ciara
Delta Work
Dexter Mayfield
Ellen Degeneres
Hannah Hart
Hayley Kiyoko
Jade Jolie
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jonathan Van Ness
Justin Mikita
Karamo Brown
Katy Perry
Laverne Cox
Riley Knoxx
Rupaul
Ryan Reynolds
Tan France
Tatianna
Todrick Hall
Trinity K Bonet
Trinity Taylor
Director: Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
Executive Producers: Todrick Hall & Taylor Swift
Producers: Tara Razavi & Fuliane Petikyan for Happy Place, Inc.
© 2019 Taylor Swift
#TaylorSwift #YouNeedToCalmDown #TaylorSwiftLover
source