Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down

Music video by Taylor Swift performing “You Need To Calm Down” – off her upcoming new album ‘Lover’ (out August 23).

►Download “You Need To Calm Down” here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/YNTCDsu

►Pre-Order ‘Lover’ here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/Loversu

►Exclusive Merch: https://store.taylorswift.com

►Follow Taylor Swift Online

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylorswift

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/taylorswift

Tumblr: http://taylorswift.tumblr.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylorswift13

Website: http://www.taylorswift.com

►Follow Taylor Nation Online

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/taylornation

Tumblr: http://taylornation.tumblr.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/taylornation13

Featuring appearances by (in alphabetical order):

A’keria Davenport

Adam Lambert

Adam Rippon

Adore Delano

Antoni Porowski

Billy Porter

Bobby Berk

Chester Lockhart

Ciara

Delta Work

Dexter Mayfield

Ellen Degeneres

Hannah Hart

Hayley Kiyoko

Jade Jolie

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jonathan Van Ness

Justin Mikita

Karamo Brown

Katy Perry

Laverne Cox

Riley Knoxx

Rupaul

Ryan Reynolds

Tan France

Tatianna

Todrick Hall

Trinity K Bonet

Trinity Taylor

Director: Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Executive Producers: Todrick Hall & Taylor Swift

Producers: Tara Razavi & Fuliane Petikyan for Happy Place, Inc.

© 2019 Taylor Swift

#TaylorSwift #YouNeedToCalmDown #TaylorSwiftLover



source

Comments