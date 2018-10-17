Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl

The 1990 live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film is getting its first-ever official score release. The score by John Du Prez is getting the deluxe vinyl treatment. It was restored and remastered, and it’s out October 19 via Waxwork. The package features new original artwork from TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, plus a postcard of the film’s original poster. Check out the packaging below.

It’s worth noting that the vinyl release doesn’t include any of the hip-hop and new jack swing songs that appear in the film, including MC Hammer’s “This Is What We Do.” The legendary Vanilla Ice song “Ninja Rap,” of course, appeared in the 1991 sequel Secret of the Ooze.