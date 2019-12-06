Teyana Taylor Shares Long-Awaited New Song “We Got Love”: Listen

Teyana Taylor has finally, officially shared the new single “We Got Love,” which she performed on Saturday Night Live with Kanye West last year. Kanye is credited as a co-composer on the song. Listen below.

The single reportedly played at the listening party for Teyana Taylor’s new West-produced record K.T.S.E.. In a subsequent interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” Taylor said that the track was cut from the album due to sample clearance issues.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “The Plight of the Kanye Superfan.”