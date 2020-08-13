The 1975 Break Down “The Birthday Party” on Song Exploder: Listen

The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel were the latest guests on the Song Exploder podcast, where they talked about their Notes on a Conditional Form track “The Birthday Party.” Matty Healy discussed the origins of the song, which he started writing following a relapse and as a relationship was coming to an end. “I try and make art out of the boring, sad parts of my life, because it’s better than them being boring and sad,” Healy said in the podcast, adding that the song was meant to feel like a series of conversations at a house party. Listen to the full episode below.

Notes on a Conditional Form arrived in May after multiple delays. Read “The 1975’s Matty Healy on 9 Things That Inspired New Album Notes on a Conditional Form.”