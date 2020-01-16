The 1975 Push Back Album, Announce Tour, and Share New “Me & You Together Song”: Listen

The 1975 are back with a new track. It’s called “Me & You Together Song.” Listen below. The band also recently revealed that the new album Notes on a Conditional Form will not be out on February 21 as planned. It’s now set to arrive on April 24 (via Dirty Hit/Interscope).

The 1975 are playing shows in Oceania later this month. They’ve now added spring tour dates in North America. Phoebe Bridgers and fellow Dirty Hit artist beabadoobee will support at those concerts. Find the band’s schedule below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Read Pitchfork’s interview “The 1975’s Matty Healy Dissects Every Song on A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.”

The 1975:

01-27 Auckland, New Zealand – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-01 Brisbane, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-02 Sydney, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-07 Port Adelaide, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-08 Melbourne, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-09 Fremantle, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-15 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena

02-16 Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England – Utilita Arena

02-17 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

02-09 Bournemouth, England – Bournemouth International Centre

02-21 London, England – The O2 Arena

02-22 London, England – The O2 Arena

02-23 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

02-25 Birmingham, England – Birmingham Arena

02-26 Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena

02-28 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

02-29 Aberdeen, Scotland – P&J Live

03-01 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro

03-03 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

04-27 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion !$

04-29 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !$

05-02 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion !$

05-03 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center !$

05-05 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena !$

05-07 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum !

05-08 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre !

05-11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre !$

05-13 Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena !$

05-14 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center !$

05-16 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center !$

05-18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum !$

05-19 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center !$

05-21 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage !$

05-23 Washington, DC – The Anthem !$

05-26 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden !$

05-29 Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel !$

06-02 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center !$

06-03 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse !$

06-05 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater !$

06-06 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center !$

06-08 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place !$

06-09 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater !$

06-11 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center $

06-12 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06-18 Hradec Králové, Czech Republic – Rock for People 2020

07-09-11 Stavern, Norway – Stavernfestivalen AS

10-03 Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

10-05 Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center

10-06 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

10-08 Paris, France – Zénith de Paris

10-09 Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

10-11 Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10-14 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

10-15 Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

10-17 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

10-19 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

10-21 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola

10-23 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

10-24 Munich, Germany – Zenith

10-26 Tallin, Estonia – Saku Arena

10-28 Helsinki, Finland – Helsinki Ice Hall

10-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

11-01 Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum Arena

! with Phoebe Bridgers

$ with beabadoobee