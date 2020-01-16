The 1975 Push Back Album, Announce Tour, and Share New “Me & You Together Song”: Listen

The 1975 are back with a new track. It’s called “Me & You Together Song.” Listen below. The band also recently revealed that the new album Notes on a Conditional Form will not be out on February 21 as planned. It’s now set to arrive on April 24 (via Dirty Hit/Interscope).
The 1975 are playing shows in Oceania later this month. They’ve now added spring tour dates in North America. Phoebe Bridgers and fellow Dirty Hit artist beabadoobee will support at those concerts. Find the band’s schedule below. Get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Read Pitchfork’s interview “The 1975’s Matty Healy Dissects Every Song on A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.”
The 1975:
01-27 Auckland, New Zealand – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
02-01 Brisbane, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
02-02 Sydney, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
02-07 Port Adelaide, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
02-08 Melbourne, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
02-09 Fremantle, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival
02-15 Nottingham, England – Motorpoint Arena
02-16 Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England – Utilita Arena
02-17 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
02-09 Bournemouth, England – Bournemouth International Centre
02-21 London, England – The O2 Arena
02-22 London, England – The O2 Arena
02-23 Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
02-25 Birmingham, England – Birmingham Arena
02-26 Liverpool, England – M&S Bank Arena
02-28 Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
02-29 Aberdeen, Scotland – P&J Live
03-01 Glasgow, Scotland – SSE Hydro
03-03 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
04-27 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion !$
04-29 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !$
05-02 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion !$
05-03 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center !$
05-05 Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena !$
05-07 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum !
05-08 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre !
05-11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre !$
05-13 Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena !$
05-14 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center !$
05-16 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center !$
05-18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum !$
05-19 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center !$
05-21 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage !$
05-23 Washington, DC – The Anthem !$
05-26 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden !$
05-29 Hanover, MD – The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel !$
06-02 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center !$
06-03 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse !$
06-05 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater !$
06-06 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center !$
06-08 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place !$
06-09 Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater !$
06-11 Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Center $
06-12 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06-18 Hradec Králové, Czech Republic – Rock for People 2020
07-09-11 Stavern, Norway – Stavernfestivalen AS
10-03 Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club
10-05 Madrid, Spain – Wizink Center
10-06 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
10-08 Paris, France – Zénith de Paris
10-09 Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena
10-11 Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
10-14 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
10-15 Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
10-17 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
10-19 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
10-21 Warsaw, Poland – Stodola
10-23 Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
10-24 Munich, Germany – Zenith
10-26 Tallin, Estonia – Saku Arena
10-28 Helsinki, Finland – Helsinki Ice Hall
10-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
11-01 Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum Arena
! with Phoebe Bridgers
$ with beabadoobee