The 1975 Share New “Frail State of Mind” Video: Watch

The 1975 have shared a new music video for their latest single, “Frail State of Mind.” The lo-fi visual sees Matty Healy in a room full of art supplies and a single camcorder, the output of which is projecting onto the wall behind him. Check that out below.

“Frail State of Mind” is the latest single from the 1975’s forthcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form, which is due out February 21, 2020 via Dirty Hit/Interscope. The group recently made an appearance on “Colbert” to perform the new song. To date, they’ve released two other tracks from the album: the intro track featuring Greta Thunberg, as well as the song “People.”