The 1975 Share New Song “The Birthday Party”: Listen

The 1975 are back with another new song from their upcoming album Notes on a Conditional Form, which is out April 24. This one’s called “The Birthday Party.” The music video, made with director Ben Ditto and co-director/lead artist Jon Emmony, involves a Sims-esque avatar of Matty Healy entering a surreal “digital detox center” called Mindshower, where he encounters various characters from the internet along with his bandmates. Check it out below, and scroll down to watch Matty Healy’s Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe about the song.

The new track’s lyrics include references to Ed Ruscha and Matty Healy talking to someone in Cincinnati about another guy named Matty. Healy also sings the following passage:

I seen Greg and he was like, “I seen your friends at the birthday

party, they were kinda fucked up before it even started. They were

gonna go to the

Pinegrove show, but

they didn’t know about all the weird

stuff,

so they just left it.”

So far, the 1975 have shared “The 1975,” “People,” “Frail State of Mind,” and “Me & You Together Song.” Their tour will feature support from Phoebe Bridgers and beabadoobee. Healy recently pledged to play only gender-balanced festivals from now on.