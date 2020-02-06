The 1975’s New “Me & You Together Song” Video Is a Rom-Com Throwback: Watch

The 1975 have dropped a new music video for “Me & You Together Song.” The nostalgic video, directed by Bedroom starts with a young woman getting a mix CD, popping it into her boombox, and dancing on her bed. Later, there’s a house party where plenty of eyes lock from across the room. Watch the visual below.

“Me & You Together Song” will appear on the 1975’s new album Notes on a Conditional Form, which is out April 24 via Dirty Hit/Interscope. The band recently announced a North American tour with dates alongside Phoebe Bridgers.

