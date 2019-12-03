The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli Announces Solo Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Greg Dulli, best known as the frontman of the Afghan Whigs and Twilight Singers, has announced a new solo LP: Random Desire is out February 21 via Royal Cream/BMG. Along with the announcement, Dulli has shared the album’s first song, “Pantomima.” Hear it below. Plus, find the album cover and tracklist.

According to a press release, Dulli began working on Random Desire after the Afghan Whigs released 2017’s In Spades. Dulli, who played most of the record’s instrumentation, was inspired by “the model of one-man-band visionaries Prince and Todd Rundgren.”

Random Desire:

01 Pantomima

02 Sempre

03 Marry Me

04 The Tide

05 Scorpio

06 It Falls Apart

07 A Ghost

08 Lockless

09 Black Moon

10 Slow Pan