The B-52’s Announce 40th Anniversary World Tour

The B-52’s have announced a world tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary. After a handful of U.S. shows in May, they head to Europe in June and July. The B-52’s return to North America in August for a long string of shows through the end of September. They’ll be joined on the tour by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark and Berlin. Find their full itinerary at the B-52’s’ website. Grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

“Who knew that when we played our first house dance party in Athens, Georgia in 1976 that we would be still be rocking the house in 2019,” said Kate Pierson in a statement. “Woo-hoo! Europe and then all over North America! Dust off those go-go boots and shine your dancing shoes because the B-52s are coming,” said Fred Schneider.

Along with the tour announcement, the band has revealed that Da Capo Press/Hachette Books will publish an authorized history of the band in 2020. A new documentary directed by Craig Johnson and executive produced by Fred Armisen is also in the works.

The B-52’s last album was 2008’s Funplex. Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of The B-52’s, as well as “50 Songs That Define the Last 50 Years of LGBTQ+ Pride.”