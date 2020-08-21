The Bats Announce New Album Foothills, Share Video for New Song “Warwick”: Watch

New Zealand jangle pop band the Bats have announced a new album, titled Foothills. It’s out on November 13 via Flying Nun. Check out Foothills’ first single, “Warwick,” along with a video for the track below.
The band, which has had an uninterrupted lineup for nearly 40 years, recorded Foothills in a week during the spring of 2018. The Bats released their ninth album The Deep Set in 2017, following its predecessor Free All the Monsters by six years. As part of a 2014 partnership with Flying Nun, Captured Tracks reissued the band’s first two albums (Daddy’s Highway and The Law of Things), along with a compilation of demos, EPs, and 7″s from the Bats’ earliest years.
Foothills:
01 Trade in Silence
02 Warwick
03 Beneath the Visor
04 Scrolling
05 Another Door
06 Red Car
07 Field of Vision
08 Change Is All
09 As You Were
10 Smaller Pieces
11 Gone to Ground
12 Electric Sea View