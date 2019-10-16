The Beatles’ Singles Compiled in Massive New Box Set

A new box set of remastered Beatles singles has been announced. The Singles Collection presents 46 remastered tracks on 23 7″ vinyl singles, reproduced in their original international picture sleeves. The box set also features an exclusive double A-side single of “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love,” alongside a book that features photos, ephemera, and essays by Beatles scholar Kevin Howlett. The Singles Collection is out November 22 (via Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe). Check out a trailer below.

Last month, the Beatles released a 50th anniversary box set of Abbey Road, which included 23 additional tracks and a hardcover book.