The Black Crowes Announce 2020 Reunion Tour

The Black Crowes have announced an extensive reunion tour for the summer of 2020, marking the 30th anniversary of their debut album Shake Your Money Maker. They’ll play the album in its entirety. Check out the full list of dates below.
The Black Crowes have had multiple on-off periods of activity since brothers Chris and Rich Robinson started the band in the mid-1980s. The band last toured together in 2013. Shake Your Money Maker reached No. 4 on Billboard’s 200 chart, and it featured the band’s biggest hit, a cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle.”
The Black Crowes:
06-17 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
06-19 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
06-20 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
06-23 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
06-24 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
06-26 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06-27 Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06-30 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
07-01 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
07-03 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07-04 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07-07 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
07-08 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
07-10 Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07-11 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
07-14 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
07-15 Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07-17 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
07-18 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07-21 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07-22 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
07-24 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
07-25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07-28 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
07-29 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
07-31 Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
08-01 Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
08-13 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
08-15 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08-16 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08-18 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
08-20 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
08-22 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08-23 Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08-26 Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08-28 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
08-30 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09-01 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
09-04 Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
09-05 Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09-08 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
09-09 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
09-11 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
09-12 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
09-18 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum