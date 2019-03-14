The Black Keys and Modest Mouse Announce Tour

The Black Keys have announced a 31-date trek across North America with Modest Mouse. The “Let’s Rock” tour will also feature performances by Shannon and the Clams, Repeat Repeat, and Jessy Wilson on select dates. Check out the full itinerary below.

The Black Keys recently shared “Lo/Hi,” their first new music in five years. Their last studio LP was 2014’s Turn Blue. In 2017, vocalist Dan Auerbach has dropped a solo LP called Waiting on a Song. Drummer Patrick Carney recently announced the debut album from his new band Sad Planets.

Modest Mouse’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. Read “Modest Mouse’s This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About: 20 Drives for 20 Years” on the Pitch.

The Black Keys:

09-21 Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful

09-23 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center !@

09-24 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center !@

09-25 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center !@

09-27 Chicago, IL – United Center !@

09-28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center !@

09-30 Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena !@

10-01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena !@

10-02 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena !@

10-04 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum !&

10-05 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena !&

10-07 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena !&

10-08 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena !&

10-09 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena !&

10-11 Boston, MA – TD Garden !&

10-12 Washington, DC – The Anthem !&

10-14 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena !&

10-15 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center !&

11-05 Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center !^

11-06 Orlando, FL – Amway Center !^

11-08 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena !^

11-09 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena !^

11-12 Houston, TX – Toyota Center !^

11-13 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center !^

11-14 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena !^

11-16 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena !^

11-17 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena !^

11-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum !^

11-20 San Francisco, CA – TBA !^

11-22 Portland, OR – Moda Center !^

11-23 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome !^

11-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena !^

! with Modest Mouse

@ with Repeat Repeat

& with Jessy Wilson

^ with Shannon and the Clams