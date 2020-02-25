The Black Keys Announce Tour With Gary Clark Jr.

The Black Keys and Gary Clark Jr. have announced a 35-date tour of North America this summer. The run of dates kicks off in July and runs through September. Find the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

The Black Keys and Clark released their new albums “Let’s Rock!” and This Land, respectively, last year. Clark won three Grammys for the album: Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Contemporary Blues Album.

The Black Keys and Gary Clark Jr.:

07-07 Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre @

07-08 Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater @

07-10 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre !@

07-11 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre @

07-12 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre @

07-14 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphtiheatre ^

07-15 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

07-17 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ^

07-18 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

07-19 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

07-21 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL ^

07-22 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^

07-24 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^

07-25 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI ^

07-26 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

08-11 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center %

08-12 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage %

08-14 Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater %

08-15 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview %

08-16 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center %

08-18 Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion %

08-19 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre %

08-21 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center %

08-22 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion %

08-23 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center %

08-25 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion %

08-26 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater %

08-28 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion %

08-29 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater %

08-30 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park %

09-01 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion %

09-02 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre %

09-04 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre %

09-05 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre %

09-06 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place %

@ with Jessy Wilson

! with Allah-Las (Gary Clark Jr. not performing)

^ with the Marcus King Band

% with Yola