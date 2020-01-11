The Boomtown Rats Announce First New Album in 36 Years, Share New Song: Listen

The Boomtown Rats—the Irish rock band formed by Bob Geldof in 1975—have announced their first new album in 36 years, as Stereogum notes. Citizens of Boomtown arrives March 13 via BMG. Ahead of the new LP, the band has shared lead single “Trash Glam Baby.” Give it a listen below, and scroll down to find Citizens of Boomtown’s tracklist.

The Boomtown Rats’ last studio album was 1984’s In the Long Grass. Citizens of Boomtown features production by bassist Pete Briquette. As Stereogum points out, the new LP will feature Geldof and Briquette, as well as Garry Roberts on guitar, and Simon Crowe on drums. It will mark the group’s seventh studio album.

Citizens of Boomtown:

01 Trash Glam Baby

02 Sweet Thing

03 Monster Monkeys

04 She Said No

05 Passing Through

06 Here’s a Postcard

07 K.I.S.S.

08 Rock and Roll Yé Yé

09 Get a Grip

10 The Boomtown Rats