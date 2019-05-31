The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine (Official Video)

The Chainsmokers “Call You Mine” ft. Bebe Rexha out now: http://smarturl.it/callyoumine

Directed by Dano Cerny

Lyrics:

2 kids with their hearts on fire

Who’s gonna save us now?

When we thought that we couldn’t get higher Things started looking down

I look at you and you look at me

Like nothing but strangers now

2 kids with their hearts on fire

Don’t let it burn us out

Think about what you believe in now

Am I someone you cannot live without out Cause I know I don’t wanna live without you

Yeah

Come on let’s turn this all around

Bring it all back to that bar downtown

When you wouldn’t let me walk out on you

Yeah

You said hey whatcha doing for the rest of your life And I said I don’t even know what I’m doing tonight

Went from one conversation to your lips on mine And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine So I call you mine Can I call you mine?

And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine

Broke kids running through the city

Drunk on the subway train

Set free every time you kissed me

We couldn’t feel no pain

You looked at me and I looked at you

Like we’d never look away

Broke kids running through the city

Don’t let the memory fade

You said hey whatcha doing for the rest of your life And I said I don’t even know what I’m doing tonight

Went from one conversation to your lips on mine And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine So I call you mine Can I call you mine?

And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine

Think about what you believe in now

Am I someone you cannot live without

Cause I know I don’t wanna live without you

Yeah

Come on let’s turn this all around

Bring it all back to that bar downtown

When you wouldn’t let me walk out on you

You said hey whatcha doing for the rest of your life And I said I don’t even know what I’m doing tonight

Went from one conversation to your lips on mine And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine So I call you mine And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine Can I call you mine?

Can I call you mine?

Can I call you mine?

Can I call you mine?

