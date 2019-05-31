The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine (Official Video)

The Chainsmokers “Call You Mine” ft. Bebe Rexha out now: http://smarturl.it/callyoumine
Directed by Dano Cerny
Lyrics:
2 kids with their hearts on fire
Who’s gonna save us now?
When we thought that we couldn’t get higher Things started looking down
I look at you and you look at me
Like nothing but strangers now
2 kids with their hearts on fire
Don’t let it burn us out
Think about what you believe in now
Am I someone you cannot live without out Cause I know I don’t wanna live without you
Yeah
Come on let’s turn this all around
Bring it all back to that bar downtown
When you wouldn’t let me walk out on you
Yeah
You said hey whatcha doing for the rest of your life And I said I don’t even know what I’m doing tonight
Went from one conversation to your lips on mine And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine So I call you mine Can I call you mine?
And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine
Broke kids running through the city
Drunk on the subway train
Set free every time you kissed me
We couldn’t feel no pain
You looked at me and I looked at you
Like we’d never look away
Broke kids running through the city
Don’t let the memory fade
You said hey whatcha doing for the rest of your life And I said I don’t even know what I’m doing tonight
Went from one conversation to your lips on mine And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine So I call you mine Can I call you mine?
And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine
Think about what you believe in now
Am I someone you cannot live without
Cause I know I don’t wanna live without you
Yeah
Come on let’s turn this all around
Bring it all back to that bar downtown
When you wouldn’t let me walk out on you
You said hey whatcha doing for the rest of your life And I said I don’t even know what I’m doing tonight
Went from one conversation to your lips on mine And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine So I call you mine And you said I never regretted the day that I called you mine Can I call you mine?
Can I call you mine?
Can I call you mine?
Can I call you mine?
