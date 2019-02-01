The Chemical Brothers Detail New Album, Share New Song: Listen

The Chemical Brothers have revealed the artwork, tracklist, and release date for their new album No Geography. It arrives on April 12 via Astralwerks. The duo have also shared another new song from their first record since 2015’s Born in the Echoes. Listen to “Got to Keep On” below. The new song follows their previously released singles from the new album, “MAH” and “Free Yourself.”

Read our feature, “Running on Instinct: How the Chemical Brothers Stay Vital.”

No Geography:

01 Eve of Destruction

02 Bango

03 No Geography

04 Got to Keep On

05 Gravity Drops

06 The Universe Sent Me

07 We’ve Got to Try

08 Free Yourself

09 MAH

10 Catch Me I’m Falling