The Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert for Robbed Portland Recording Studio

On June 3, the Decemberists will perform in their native Portland, Oregon to raise funds for Tucker Martine (who co-produced The Crane Wife) and his studio, Flora, which was robbed last month. Martine’s studio has served as a frequent recording spot for the Decemberists, who have used the space throughout its multiple locations and adaptations; in Martine’s home basement, a barn in Happy Valley, Oregon, and a studio space in North Portland. Sadly, a new, in-progress iteration of Flora was robbed of approximately $70,000 worth of equipment.

In an email to the Decemberists’ mailing list, Colin Meloy has announced that he and his band will play “what may be our one and only show in 2019” at Portland’s Crystal Ballroom alongside Blind Pilot and “a few more as-yet unannounced guests.” “We’re determined to help Tucker get back on his feet, reclaim or replace the stolen gear, and finish out this latest and greatest iteration of Flora Recording and Playback,” Meloy wrote. Find his full statement below, and grab tickets to the concert here.

Adored Mailing List Recipients,

We’ve got some good news and some bad news.

The bad news is that our friend Tucker Martine’s studio, Flora, was robbed last month. The burglars made off with about $70,000 worth of guitars, microphones, and various pieces of gear, much of it irreplaceable. The studio was still a work in progress when the robbery occurred; Tucker had just bought the location, had moved all his stuff over from the old Flora, and was in the process of finishing the build-out of what was to be Flora’s fifth and hopefully final residence. You can imagine what kind of hit that would be, both financially and emotionally. Tucker and his family are heartbroken, trying to move on and finish the studio, all the while dealing with an insurance company that has been difficult in the aftermath of the robbery.

As you likely know, The Decemberists’ relationship with Tucker and Flora goes way back; he co-produced The Crane Wife with Chris Walla in 2006. We went on to make three more records with Tucker, using whichever iteration of Flora was assembled at the time: Flora was Tucker’s home basement; it was a barn in Happy Valley, OR, where he’d moved most of his outboard gear for one recording session; it was, later, a well-appointed studio in North Portland. We did one-off recordings, demos, and EPs at Flora with Tucker. I recorded two audiobooks, the second and third Wildwood books, at Flora. Most of my vocal takes that are currently out there in the world on songs and records were recorded on the microphones that were stolen from Flora a month ago.

So that’s the bad news.

The good news is this: We’re determined to help Tucker get back on his feet, reclaim or replace the stolen gear, and finish out this latest and greatest iteration of Flora Recording and Playback. We’ve decided to reach out to some friends and organize a benefit concert.

In what may be our one and only show in 2019, The Decemberists are performing at the Crystal Ballroom on June 3rd with Blind Pilot and a few more as-yet unannounced guests. All proceeds from this concert will go to a fund to help defray the costs of the theft at Flora. If you’d like to support further, there’s also a Gofundme campaign underway. Any amount helps!

We’d love it if you came out and showed support for Tucker, his family, and his studio.

Yours,

Colin Meloy

The Decemberists

