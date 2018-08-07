The Dodos Announce New Album Certainty Waves, Share New Song: Listen

The Dodos have announced a new album, Certainty Waves. It’s out October 21 via Polyvinyl. The duo have also shared the LP’s first single, “Forum.” Below, watch the music video, which was directed by Joe Baughman, and check out the cover art and tracklist.

In a statement, the Dodos’ Meric Long referred to Certainty Waves as a “midlife crisis record.” “Rather than thinking about the end result or considering the reaction of the listener, I tried to give in to gut reactions, first impulses, however silly or untrue to form they may be,” he wrote. The Dodos’ previous record, Individ, arrived in 2015. Check out the band’s upcoming tour itinerary, and find tickets here.

Certainty Waves:

01 Forum

02 IF

03 Coughing

04 Center of

05 SW3

06 Excess

07 Ono Fashion

08 Sort of

09 Dial Tone