The Flaming Lips and Deap Vally Announce New Album as Deap Lips, Share New Song: Listen

The Flaming Lips have a long-standing tradition of collaborating with other artists for full albums. Now, Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd have teamed up with Deap Vally’s Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards to form a new supergroup called Deap Lips. Their new album Deap Lips is out March 13 via Cooking Vinyl. Take a listen to the lead track “Hope Hell High” below.
In the past, the Flaming Lips have shared collaborative albums with Miley Cyrus, Neon Indian, Stardeath & White Dwarf, and a whole slew of “heady fwends.” This year they dropped the new album King’s Mouth and a live orchestral Soft Bulletin album.
Deap Lips:
01 Home Thru Hell
02 One Thousand Sisters With Aluminum Foil Calculators
03 Shit Talkin
04 Hope Hell High
05 Motherfuckers Got to Go
06 Love Is a Mind Control
07 Wandering Witches
08 The Pusher
09 Not a Natural Man
10 There Is Know Right There Is Know Wrong