The Flaming Lips Announce 2020 Tour

The Flaming Lips—who recently announced a new collaborative album with Deap Vally—have announced a run of dates coming up in 2020 on the West Coast. Find those dates below, and get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

The Flaming Lips:

04-14 Spokane, WA – Fox Theatre

04-15 Missoula, MT – The Wilma

05-22 Walton-on-Trent, England – Bearded Theory Spring Gathering

06-12 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

06-17 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

06-18 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

06-21 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Commodore Ballroom

07-18 Galway, Ireland – Galway International Arts Festival, Heineken Big Top