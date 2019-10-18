The Flaming Lips Announce The Soft Bulletin Live Album

The Flaming Lips have announced their first-ever official live album. The Soft Bulletin Recorded Live at Red Rocks with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra captures a 2016 live performance of the band’s landmark 1999 LP. The concert was recorded with a 68-piece orchestra and 57-person choir conducted by Andre De Ridder. The album arrives November 29 via Warner Records.

The band’s Red Rocks concert took place on May 26, 2016. The performance was produced by the Flaming Lips, Scott Booker, and their longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann. The live rendition of The Soft Bulletin is being released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the record. It will be available in digital, CD, and 2xLP vinyl formats. The live LP features the same 12 tracks as the 1999 studio version, in their original sequence.

The Flaming Lips’ last studio album was this year’s King’s Mouth. Revisit Pitchfork’s 2013 feature interview with the Flaming Lips.