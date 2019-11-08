The Free Nationals Detail Debut Album, Share New Song “Shibuya” With Syd: Listen

Anderson .Paak’s live band the Free Nationals have detailed their long-teased debut album. The Free Nationals is out on December 13 (via OBE, LLC/EMPIRE). The album includes contributions from Kali Uchis and the late Mac Miller (“Time”), Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra (“Beauty & Essex”), T.I., and more. Below, hear a new song with the Internet’s Syd called “Shibuya.” Scroll down for the full tracklist.

The Free Nationals are bassist Kelsey Gonzalez (bass), Ron “Tnava” Avant (keyboard/vocoder), Callum Connor (drums), and José Rios (guitar).

The Free Nationals:

01 The Free Nationals: “Obituaries”

02 The Free Nationals / Daniel Caesar / Unknown Mortal Orchestra: “Beauty & Essex”

03 The Free Nationals / J.I.D / Kadhja Bonet / MIKNNA: “On Sight”

04 The Free Nationals / Syd: “Shibuya”

05 The Free Nationals: “Apartment” [ft.. Benny Sings]

06 The Free Nationals: “Gidget” [ft. Anderson .Paak]

07 The Free Nationals: “Rene” [ft. Callum Connor]

08 The Free Nationals / Kali Uchis / Mac Miller: “Time”

09 The Free Nationals: “Cut Me a Break [ft. T.I.]

10 The Free Nationals: “Eternal Light” [ft. Chronixx]

11 The Free Nationals: “Oslo” [ft. Callum Connor and T. Nava]

12 The Free Nationals: “Lester Diamond”

13 The Free Nationals: “The Rivington” [ft. Conway, Westside Gunn and Joyce)