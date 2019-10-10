The Go-Betweens Announce G Stands for Go-Betweens Volume Two Box Set

In 2015, Australian indie-pop greats the Go-Betweens released the first volume of their box set anthology series G Stands for Go-Betweens, which covered their output between 1978 and 1984. G Stands for Go-Betweens Volume Two is out December 6 via Domino, and it features their music from 1985 to 1989.

Volume Two includes their albums Liberty Belle and the Black Diamond Express, Tallulah, and 16 Lovers Lane. The box also features B-sides, radio sessions, and unreleased demos. Demos the band recorded for their seventh album, which wasn’t completed before they broke up, will also feature. Find Robert Forster’s solo tour dates below.

Robert Forster:

11-07 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex

11-08 San Francisco, CA – Swedish American Hall

11-09 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

11-11 Evanston, IL – Evanston SPACE

11-12 Toronto, Ontario – The Drake Hotel

11-14 Boston, MA – City Winery

11-15 Philadelphia, PA

11-16 Brooklyn, NY