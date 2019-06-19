The Haxan Cloak Releasing Score for New Film Midsommar

Midsommar is the new film from Hereditary director Ari Aster. It hits U.S. theaters on July 3 (via A24). The new movie was scored by Bobby Krlic aka the Haxan Cloak. Details for Krlic’s soundtrack album have now been revealed: The Midsommar score is out July 5 (via Milan Records). Check out the tracklist and cover art below.

Midsommar stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as “a young American couple with a relationship on the brink of falling apart,” according to a press release. The couple goes on a trip to a Swedish village, but “what begins as a carefree summer holiday in a land of eternal sunlight takes a sinister turn when the insular villagers invite their guests to partake in festivities that render the pastoral paradise increasingly unnerving and viscerally disturbing.”

Bobby Krlic has previously worked on the scores for the documentary Almost Holy, the Netflix show “Seven Seconds,” and more. His last Haxan Cloak studio LP, Excavation, came out in 2013.

Midsommar:

01 Prophesy

02 Gassed

03 Hålsingland

04 The House That Hårga Built

05 Attestupan

06 Ritual in Transfigured Time

07 Murder (Mystery)

08 The Blessing

09 Chorus of Sirens

10 A Language of Sex

11 Hårga, Collapsing

12 Fire Temple