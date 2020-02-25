The Hold Steady Announce Tour

The Hold Steady are heading out on tour. The Constructive Summer Tour includes dates in the U.S. this June and a few more dates in September. Check out their tour poster below, and grab tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Last year, the Hold Steady released their new album Thrashing Thru the Passion. The band performed the Squidbillies theme song for the show’s season 12 finale.

