The Hold Steady Announce Tour

The Hold Steady have announced a special 10 year anniversary show in honor of their 2008 record Stay Positive. The concert will take place at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey, on July 25. Following their anniversary show, the band will hit the road for a series of concerts on the “Constructive Summer” tour. There will be a limited number of multi-show passes—find presale tickets, the tour itinerary, and more information on the Hold Steady’s website.

The Hold Steady’s last record, Teeth Dreams, arrived in 2014. Last year, Craig Finn released a solo album called We All Want the Same Things.