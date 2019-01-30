The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Craig Finn, frontman of the Hold Steady, has announced a new solo album. It’s called I Need a New War and it’s due out April 26 via Partisan. Hear the album’s opening track “Blankets” below, and scroll down to see the cover art and tracklist. In a statement, Finn says the LP completes a trilogy with his previous solo releases, 2015’s Faith in the Future and 2017’s We All Want the Same Things.

“Thematically, this was the third group of songs that I had written about smaller moments,” Finn writes. “People trying to stay afloat in modern times, attempting to find connection, achieving tiny triumphs and frustrating let downs in their day to day lives.”

I Need a New War:

01 Blankets

02 Magic Marker

03 A Bathtub on the Kitchen

04 Indications

05 Grant at Galena

06 Something to Hope For

07 Carmen Isn’t Coming in Today

08 Holyoke

09 Her With the Blues

10. Anne Marie & Shane