The Internet’s Steve Lacy has shared a new single titled “N Side.” Hear it below.

Recently, the Internet tweeted, “2 solo albums finished 🙃,” adding, “1 this month. 1 next month.” Steve Lacy’s last solo effort, Steve Lacy’s Demo, arrived in 2017.

This year, Steve Lacy contributed to several tracks on Solange’s When I Get Home. He also featured on Vampire Weekend’s “Sunflower.”

