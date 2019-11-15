The Killers Announce New Album Imploding the Mirage

The Killers have announced a new album. Imploding the Mirage, the follow-up to 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful, is set for release in spring 2020. The news comes with a new slate of UK stadium tour dates, with support from either Blossoms, Sam Fender, or Manic Street Preachers.
The Killers:
05-28 Falkirk, Scotland – The Falkirk Stadium ^
05-30 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford ^
06-01 Norwich, England – Carrow Road Stadium ^
06-03 Southampton, England – St Mary’s Stadium ^
06-06 London, England – Emirates Stadium @
06-09 Bristol, England – Ashton Gate Stadium %
06-11 Coventry, England – Ricoh Stadium %
06-13 Middlesbrough, England – Riverside Stadium %
06-16 Dublin, Ireland – Malahide Castle @
^ with Blossoms
@ with Sam Fender
% with Manic Street Preachers