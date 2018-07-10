The Lemon Twigs’ New Album Is a Musical About a Chimpanzee, Starring Todd Rundgren as His Father

The Lemon Twigs—the duo of brothers Brian D’Addario and Michael D’Addario—have announced a new album, Go to School. Described by the band as a musical, the 15-track project tells the “heartbreaking coming of age story of Shane, a pure of heart chimpanzee raised as a human boy as he comes to terms with the obstacles of life.” The role of Shane’s father is played by none other than Todd Rundgren, while the mother is played by the Lemon Twigs’ actual mother, Susan Hall. Their father—Ronnie D’Addario—also guests on the record, along with Big Star’s Jody Stephens. Hear the closing track, “If You Give Enough,” below, and scroll down to see the cover art and tracklist. Go to School is out August 24 via 4AD.

The Lemon Twigs are on tour this summer and will perform dates with Arctic Monkeys in the fall. Find tickets here.

Go to School:

01 Never in My Arms, Always in My Heart

02 The Student Becomes the Teacher

03 Rock Dreams

04 The Lesson

05 Small Victories

06 Wonderin’ Ways

07 The Bully

08 Lonely

09 Queen of My School

10 Never Know

11 Born Wrong/Heart Song

12 The Fire

13 Home of a Heart (The Woods)

14 This Is My Tree

15 If You Give Enough