The Libertines’ Pete Doherty Arrested in Paris Over Cocaine Purchase

Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris. Police stopped the Libertines frontman last night during an alleged cocaine purchase, Associated Press reports.

After rising to fame in the early 2000s, Doherty became a news fixture for crimes relating to drug use and his subsequent struggles with addiction, though no drug arrests have been reported for several years. The Libertines are due to tour Europe later this month. Reached for comment, a representative for Doherty was not yet able to confirm the reports or provide a statement.