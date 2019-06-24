The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack, With Beyoncé and Childish Gambino, Announced

Disney’s The Lion King—starring Beyoncé as Nala and Donald Glover as Simba—is in theaters on July 19. Today, the film’s soundtrack has been announced. It’s out digitally on July 11 and physically July 19 (via Walt Disney Records).

The soundtrack features Beyoncé and Childish Gambino’s rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” which was previewed in a recent teaser.

The soundtrack also includes selections from Hans Zimmer’s score, production from Pharrell (on Tracks 4, 9, 12, and 19), and appearances from Seth Rogen (who voices Pumbaa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Oliver (Zazu), Billy Eichner (Timon), and others.

In addition, there is a brand new Elton John track called “Never Too Late.” John co-wrote the track with Tim Rice; it’s produced by Greg Kurstin. Check out the tracklist, which includes a conspicuous TBA for Track 14, below.

The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):

01 Lindiwe Mkhize / Lebo M: “Circle of Life / Nants’ Ingonyama”

02 Hans Zimmer: “Life’s Not Fair”

03 Hans Zimmer: “Rafiki’s Fireflies”

04 JD McCrary / Shahadi Wright Joseph / John Oliver: “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”

05 Hans Zimmer: “Elephant Graveyard”

06 Chiwetel Ejiofor: “Be Prepared (2019 Version)”

07 Hans Zimmer: “Stampede”

08 Hans Zimmer: “Scar Takes the Throne”

09 Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen / JD McCrary / Donald Glover: “Hakuna Matata”

10 Hans Zimmer: “Simba Is Alive!”

11 Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”

12 Beyoncé / Donald Glover / Billy Eichner / Seth Rogen: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”

13 Hans Zimmer: “Reflections of Mufasa”

14 TBA

15 Hans Zimmer: “Battle for Pride Rock”

16 Hans Zimmer: “Remember”

17 Elton John: “Never Too Late”

18 Lebo M: “He Lives in You”

19 Lebo M: “Mbube”