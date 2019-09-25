The Lonely Island’s Popstar Returns to Theaters with Sing-Along Version

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping is returning to theaters. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain is hosting a “Sing-Along” version of the Lonely Island’s musical mockumentary at 26 of its US locations in October.

Alamo Drafthouse Sing-Along screenings feature on-screen lyrics for the songs, subtitles for “key quotes,” and props. The Popstar sing-along will feature inflatable microphones, glow necklaces, and ribbon wands. The theater chain has done similar revivals of ’80s cult classics Labyrinth, Spaceballs, and ¡Three Amigos!.

The soundtrack for Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping received a vinyl pressing earlier this year.

